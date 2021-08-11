Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VACQ. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $37,862,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $14,532,000. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,465,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,235,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VACQ opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57. Vector Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

