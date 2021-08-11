Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,947 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.51. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 81.79% and a return on equity of 913.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

