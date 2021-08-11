Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,380 Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 million, a P/E ratio of -572.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 237,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.