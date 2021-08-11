Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SERA stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.