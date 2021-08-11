Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of SERA stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $15.50.
About Sera Prognostics
