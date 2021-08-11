Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report sales of $16.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.40 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $16.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $67.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $67.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $60.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $164,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZWI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 229,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,447. The company has a market capitalization of $149.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

