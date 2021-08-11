City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stake Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in City were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of City by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth $609,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth $406,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of City by 36.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

City stock opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.64. City Holding has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $88.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. City’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

