Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. 68,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.86. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 28.16%. Equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

