Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.50

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $62.49, with a volume of 8161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $693,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $6,988,000.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

