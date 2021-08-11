Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $618,000 in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

