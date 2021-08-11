Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $737,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,200 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEM. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $77.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.