Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 2,110 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 29,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.7% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,276.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $227.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.41. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

