CLS’s (CLI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CLS stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 249.77. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52).

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

