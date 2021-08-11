CNA Financial Co. (CNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on September 2nd

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

CNA Financial has raised its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CNA Financial has a payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

NYSE:CNA opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

