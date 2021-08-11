Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company’s program consist PLX9486. Cogent Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

COGT stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $294.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.04.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $10,438,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,963,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

