Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Cognex stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.66. 510,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,203. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47. Cognex has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 52.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,598,000 after purchasing an additional 649,320 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 23.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,795,000 after purchasing an additional 484,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

