Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Colfax reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFX. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,895,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,045,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,424,162.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $19,289,850. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.59. 31,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,042. Colfax has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.