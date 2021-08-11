Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
STK stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.44. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $36.08.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile
