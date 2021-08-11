Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.84 ($6.87).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.40 ($6.35) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a twelve month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of -2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.92.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

