Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,777 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.06. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $855.74 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

