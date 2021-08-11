Comparing Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Provident Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.32%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Community Investors Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $63.95 million 4.64 $11.98 million $0.66 24.50 Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 22.33% N/A N/A Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.7% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Provident Bancorp pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, and retirement planning. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bucyrus, OH.

