Comparing NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NetScout Systems and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 0 3 0 0 2.00 CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

NetScout Systems presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.51%. CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 211.48%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than NetScout Systems.

Volatility and Risk

NetScout Systems has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 5.08, suggesting that its share price is 408% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NetScout Systems and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems 3.04% 4.44% 2.85% CleanSpark -97.53% -19.32% -18.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NetScout Systems and CleanSpark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $831.28 million 2.44 $19.35 million $1.15 23.82 CleanSpark $10.03 million 52.75 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -29.33

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetScout Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats CleanSpark on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users. The company's products include mPulse software suite, a modular platform that provides intelligent control of a microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that offers a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. It also provides critical power switchgear and hardware solutions, including parallel switchgear, automatic transfer switches, and related control and circuit protective equipment solutions; technology-based consulting services comprising design, marketing/digital content, engineering and SalesForce development, and strategy services; and distributed energy microgrid system design and engineering, and project consulting services. In addition, the company offers open automated demand response (OpenADR) and other middleware communication protocol software solutions, such as Canvas, an OpenADR virtual top node built for testing and managing virtual end nodes; and Plaid, a software solution that allows internet connected products to add load shifting capabilities into APIs. Further, it owns a gasification technology and process for converting waste and organic materials into synthesis gas, which is used as fuel for power plants, motor vehicles, jets, duel-fuel diesel engines, gas turbines, steam boilers, and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

