Compound (COMP) Price Up 13.8% This Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Compound has a total market cap of $2.69 billion and $200.86 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $492.12 or 0.01061833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000103 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,461,010 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.