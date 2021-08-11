Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

CDOR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,144. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 57.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Condor Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

