Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to C$2,100.00 at National Bank Financial

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,116.67.

OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,620.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,528.35. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,003.35 and a 52 week high of $1,700.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

