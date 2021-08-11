Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPSS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,621. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.73. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

