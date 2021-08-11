Contrasting Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) & Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

10.8% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sono-Tek and Microvast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million 3.33 $1.12 million $0.07 45.43 Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Volatility & Risk

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50% Microvast N/A -152.40% -1.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sono-Tek and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

Microvast has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 54.27%. Given Microvast’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Microvast on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.