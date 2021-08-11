Contrasting VEREIT (NYSE:VER) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

VEREIT has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.9% of VEREIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of VEREIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VEREIT and VICI Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEREIT 1 6 1 0 2.00 VICI Properties 0 3 10 1 2.86

VEREIT currently has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.71%. VICI Properties has a consensus price target of $33.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.07%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than VEREIT.

Dividends

VEREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. VEREIT pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VEREIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VEREIT and VICI Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEREIT $1.16 billion 9.63 $201.13 million $3.11 15.69 VICI Properties $1.23 billion 13.05 $891.67 million $1.64 18.16

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than VEREIT. VEREIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VEREIT and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEREIT 20.38% 3.60% 1.82% VICI Properties 85.88% 13.16% 7.37%

Summary

VICI Properties beats VEREIT on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

