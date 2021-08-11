Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,523 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $132.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $132.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

