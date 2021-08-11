Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $247.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $254.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.