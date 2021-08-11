Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,946 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 110,381 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMI opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,149.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

