Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 84 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 478.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,801,000 after buying an additional 28,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $240.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $255.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

