Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 856 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $170.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.93. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $63.39 and a one year high of $171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

