Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after purchasing an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $377.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

