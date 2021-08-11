Convey Holding Parent (CNVY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CNVY opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Convey Holding Parent has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $14.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20.

CNVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

