Convey Holding Parent (CNVY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CNVY opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Convey Holding Parent has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Convey Holding Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

In related news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern bought 38,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

