Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,768 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $268.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.