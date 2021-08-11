Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $7.13 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $191.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.68. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $192.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

