Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $9.18 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

JKHY opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.46.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

