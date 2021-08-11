Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,849 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 97,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,040,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $411.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

