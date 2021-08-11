CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CoreCivic stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 829,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CXW shares. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush began coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target for the company.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

