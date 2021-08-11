Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $15.40. Cornerstone Building Brands shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 1,190 shares traded.

Specifically, Director George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,411.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

