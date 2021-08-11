Cornerstone OnDemand Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,039 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,418% compared to the typical daily volume of 332 call options.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,132 shares of company stock worth $3,743,678 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,870,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,518,000 after buying an additional 583,844 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,739,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 67.64% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSOD. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

