Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,378,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

