Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential downside of 36.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $120.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 0.76. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cortexyme by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cortexyme by 3.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cortexyme by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cortexyme by 116.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cortexyme by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.