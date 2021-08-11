Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Down to $120.21

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.21, but opened at $114.00. Cortexyme shares last traded at $110.73, with a volume of 1,599 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $19,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cortexyme by 1,469.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 45,371 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 239.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

