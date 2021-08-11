Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Down to $120.21

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.21, but opened at $114.00. Cortexyme shares last traded at $110.73, with a volume of 1,599 shares changing hands.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.13.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

