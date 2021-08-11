CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $500,761.60 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Jean Macino sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $500,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.35. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $163.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CorVel by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of CorVel by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

