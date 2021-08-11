CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $86.74. CoStar Group shares last traded at $85.05, with a volume of 1,209,227 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XXEC Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,111,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 975.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

