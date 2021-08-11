Cowen Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $188.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen from $240.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TDOC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.69.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $146.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.99.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $300,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,684.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.