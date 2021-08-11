Cowen Increases NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target to $32.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. Research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.